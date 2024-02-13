Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $206,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.90.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

