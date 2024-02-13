Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

