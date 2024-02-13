Myria (MYRIA) Price Up 40.1% This Week

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Myria has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $6.01 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myria has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 10,339,396,872.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00964306 USD and is up 11.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,329,772.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

