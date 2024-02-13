NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

