NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
