Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

