Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXN opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

