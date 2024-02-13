Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.