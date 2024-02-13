Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $783,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $787.35 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $728.08 and a 200-day moving average of $636.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock worth $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

