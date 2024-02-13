Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

