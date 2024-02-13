Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 17 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $771.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

