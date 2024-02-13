Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,954 shares during the quarter. Nerdy comprises 0.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,449 shares of company stock valued at $283,100 in the last ninety days. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nerdy Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 268,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.