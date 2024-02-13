Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Netcapital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCPLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
Netcapital Company Profile
