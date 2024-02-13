Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Netcapital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCPLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

