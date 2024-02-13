Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

