Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,335 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,220.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.