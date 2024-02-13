Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. 252,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,206. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.