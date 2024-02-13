Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $213,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. 197,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,755. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

