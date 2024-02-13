Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 1,128,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,543. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

