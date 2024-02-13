Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 4,935,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,410,098. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

