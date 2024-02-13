Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.13. 87,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,767. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

