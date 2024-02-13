Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

