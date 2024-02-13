Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

