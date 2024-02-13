Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 280.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

