Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

