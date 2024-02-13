Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.