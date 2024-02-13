Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPI opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

