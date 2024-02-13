Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1,159.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,232,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,165,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,104 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 744,845 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 278,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,938. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

