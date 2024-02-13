Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 714.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 4,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

