Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 714.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 4,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.11.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
