NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $580.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $730.46. 27,455,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,028,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.