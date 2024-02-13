NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SRV opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

