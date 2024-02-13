NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE SRV opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
