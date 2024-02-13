O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after buying an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

