Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 10.71% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OAKU remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.64.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

