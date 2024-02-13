Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $49.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

ODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $22,503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

