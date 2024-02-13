OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 7,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

