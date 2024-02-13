OKC Token (OKT) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKC Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for about $16.77 or 0.00034348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.