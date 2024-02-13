Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Old National Bancorp worth $55,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 390,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

