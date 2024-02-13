Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $28.90 on Friday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

