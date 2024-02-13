One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,695,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

