One Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

