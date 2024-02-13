One Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

