One Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

