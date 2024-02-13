One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

