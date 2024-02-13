One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

