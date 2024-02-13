One Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.