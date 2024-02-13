ONUS Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $36.31 million and $934.82 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ONUS has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37394389 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $934.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

