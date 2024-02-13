OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,274. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 9,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.64. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

