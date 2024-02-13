Oppenheimer Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

