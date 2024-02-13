Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.40%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchid Island Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.