Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.81.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.40%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
