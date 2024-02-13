Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $418.80 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $67.41 or 0.00138622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 70.64221682 USD and is up 16.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $383,150,056.10 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

