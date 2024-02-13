OUP Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 26,833 Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Ikena Oncology accounts for 0.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IKNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,893. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

