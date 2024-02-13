Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OC opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

